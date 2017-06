A 31-year-old man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle in Waipahu Tuesday.

It happened at around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Leokane and Leonui streets.

According to Emergency Medical Services, the motorcyclist hit another vehicle.

He was treated and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Honolulu Police Department.

Stay with KHON2.com for updates.