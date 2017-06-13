Multiple brands of rawhide products for dogs recalled due to possible chemical contamination

United Pet Group is voluntarily recalling multiple brands of rawhide dog chew products that were distributed to retail outlets and sold online across the U.S.

The company initiated the recall after they learned rawhide chew manufacturing facilities located in Mexico and Colombia, as well as one of its suppliers in Brazil, were using a quaternary ammonium compound mixture as a processing aid.

The compound is an antimicrobial that is approved for cleaning food processing equipment, but is not approved in the U.S. as a processing aid in the production of rawhide chews for dogs.

The primary complaint the company received was that the affected products had an unpleasant odor. Diarrhea and vomiting were also reported.

Dogs that ingest quaternary ammonium compounds may experience a reduced appetite, and gastric irritation including diarrhea and vomiting. These symptoms may require treatment by a veterinarian depending on severity.

All of the dog chew products included in the voluntary recall identify an expiration date ranging from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 located on the back of the package.

The products subject to the recall are described below:

American Beefhide

This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products:

Manufactured by: Salix Animal Health, LLC Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Digest-eeze

This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB, and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products:

Manufactured by: Salix Animal Health, LLC Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Healthy Hide (including Healthy Hide – Good -n- Fun and Healthy Hide – Good -n- Fit)

United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Healthy Hide brand, Healthy Hide Good-n-Fit brand, and Healthy Hide Good-n-Fun brand on the label.

This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights.

If you purchased any of the products described above, you are urged to dispose of the product, or return it to United Pet Group or where you purchased the product for a full refund.

United Pet Group, a Division of Spectrum Brands, Inc.

3001 Commerce St. Blacksburg, VA 24060

You can also call the United Pet Group consumer affairs team at 1-855-215-4962 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time for a refund.