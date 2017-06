Related Coverage New superintendent focuses on smooth transition, implementing key goals

We now know how much the incoming schools superintendent will make.

According to her contract, Christina Kishimoto will receive a salary of $240,000 per year.

She’ll also get a reserved parking stall and an automobile allowance that amounts to $326 per month.

Kishimoto’s three-year contract begins on Aug. 1.

If the Board of Education cuts ties early, the state will have to pay her a lump sum equivalent to her salary.

