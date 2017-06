Hokulea is a source of pride and inspiration for Native Hawaiians. For more than 40 years, it has reconnected them with their heritage – encouraging them to better appreciate what it means to be Hawaiian and to learn more about our culture, whether it be voyaging, or Hawaiian language, hula or lua. Kamanaʻopono Crabbe, Chief Executive Officer of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, joins us to talk about celebrating Hokulea, Malama Honua and Hawaiian culture.

Website: www.oha.org