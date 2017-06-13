Public invited to learn Hokulea’s homecoming mele through islandwide workshops

As we draw closer to the arrival of Hawaii’s voyaging canoe Hokulea landing back on Oahu’s shores, the public is being invited to learn a special homecoming mele that will be sung in unison on Saturday at Magic Island.
Workshops will be held throughout the week at various locations across Oahu, and is hosted by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) and its partners in preparing for the canoe’s historic arrival back home.
The workshops are free and are facilitated by Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu in collaboration with kumu from across the island.
The dates, times and locations of the workshops include:
Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 6:00 p.m.
Kapolei Heritage Center
Hosted by Kumu Tatiana Fox
Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 5:00 p.m.
Māʻili Beach Park
87-021 Farrington Hwy, Waianae, HI 96792
Tuesday, June 13, 2017, 6:00 p.m.
Papakōlea Community Center
Wednesday, June 14, 2017, 6:00 p.m.
Nā Lama Kukui – Second Floor
Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board Room
560 N. Nimitz Hwy, Honolulu, HI 96817
Thursday, June 15, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
Waialua Community Association Gym
66-434 Kamehameha Hwy, HI 96712
Contact Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu at (808) 600-8186 for more information, or visit OHA’s website by clicking here.
Lyrics for the mele to be chanted/sung on Saturday, click here.