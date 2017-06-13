Public invited to learn Hokulea’s homecoming mele through islandwide workshops

As we draw closer to the arrival of Hawaii’s voyaging canoe Hokulea landing back on Oahu’s shores, the public is being invited to learn a special homecoming mele that will be sung in unison on Saturday at Magic Island.

Workshops will be held throughout the week at various locations across Oahu, and is hosted by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) and its partners in preparing for the canoe’s historic arrival back home.

The workshops are free and are facilitated by Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu in collaboration with kumu from across the island.

The dates, times and locations of the workshops include:

Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 6:00 p.m.

Kapolei Heritage Center

Hosted by Kumu Tatiana Fox

Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 5:00 p.m.

Māʻili Beach Park

87-021 Farrington Hwy, Waianae, HI 96792

Tuesday, June 13, 2017, 6:00 p.m.

Papakōlea Community Center

Wednesday, June 14, 2017, 6:00 p.m.

Nā Lama Kukui – Second Floor

Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board Room

560 N. Nimitz Hwy, Honolulu, HI 96817

Thursday, June 15, 2017, 7:00 p.m.

Waialua Community Association Gym

66-434 Kamehameha Hwy, HI 96712

Contact Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu at (808) 600-8186 for more information, or visit OHA’s website by clicking here.

Lyrics for the mele to be chanted/sung on Saturday, click here.