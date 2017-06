Thermador ranges have a unique star shape that creates a perimeter 56% longer than a round burner of the same size. The result is a stove burner that delivers superior flame spread and a reduced cold spot for faster and more even heating across any size pan. We learn more how new range design is transforming cooking in this visit with Craig Washofsky at the Servco Home & Appliance Distribution Center.

Website: servcoappliance.com