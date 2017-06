After nearly six months on the run, a work furlough inmate from Oahu Community Correctional Center has been arrested.

Raymond Racelis, 44, failed to return to Module 20 after work on Dec. 20, 2016.

He was arrested by Honolulu police officers on Tuesday, June 13, and subsequently returned to OCCC.

Racelis was classified as community custody which is the lowest custody level.

He was serving time for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

Escape 2 is expected to be added to his charges.