Bellows Field Beach Park to close for military training in July

Looking ahead, Bellows Field Beach Park and its campsites will close for one weekend next month for military training exercises.

The closure, which takes place Friday, July 14, through Monday, July 17, means no one will be able to use the 50 campsites on that lot.

The property is owned by the military, but is usually open to the public on weekends and holidays thanks to an agreement with the city Department of Parks and Recreation.

Five-day camping will continue to be available at Waimanalo Bay Beach Park and Waimanalo Beach Park. Each of these campgrounds has 10 sites.

Bellows Field Beach Park is a three-day campground, from Friday afternoon to Monday morning. Reservation requests begin on the Friday two weeks prior to the camping dates.

The online camping reservation system will reflect this change with additional notification.

