Can or No Can?! – The Rocking Horse Race Challenge

CAN OR NO CAN?! is the Living808 game show that pairs off two viewers in a competition for fun prizes. Winners have chance to win our grand prize, a trip for two to Las Vegas. In today’s competition, contestants Noe and Yeritza compete to see who has the best riding skill in our Rocking Horse Racer challenge.

