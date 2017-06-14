Career Moves: New Directions at Leeward Community College

Getting a good education can be the key to opening up new career options which can lead to a higher paying and more satisfying job. Hawaii’s Community College system is a great resource for people who are ready to branch out and try something new with their life. Jasmine Choy, a graduate of Leeward Community College, Wai‘anae and Summer Miles, Assistant Professor and Transition and Outreach Coordinator at Leeward Community College join us to talk about the exploring opportunities at the Waianae campus.