Chance of thunderstorms, heavy rainfall for the islands through Thursday

Our next weather maker is here, an unstable airmass is over the islands through Thursday, resulting in a chance of thunderstorms and the potential for heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

Although much of the clouds and showers will remain focused over windward and mauka areas, occasional showers will manage to spill over to leeward sections as well.

A few thunderstorms and locally heavy showers are possible Wednesday into Thursday as an upper low moves over the state.

The instability is associated with with swirl of clouds to the north. Higher up in the atmosphere the air is bitterly colder than usual and that can trigger heavy rain and thunderstorms which we already have seen Tuesday.

These types of disturbances are common during our winter months, but not unheard of in the late spring and early summer.

All in all, heavy rain and a chance of thunderstorms are possible through Thursday, with the worst being Wednesday afternoon.

Thunderstorms might not be widespread but spotty through Thursday and winds remain trades to 15 mph.

A drier more stable airmass will then build into the islands Friday through early next week, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas.