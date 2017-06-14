Defending Women’s champion Nishiura advances into semifinals at 109th Manoa Cup

The 109th Manoa Cup continued Wednesday at the O’ahu Country Club in Nu’uanu, where the top seeds in both the Open Division and Women’s Draw advanced to Thursday.

Mililani’s Mari Nishiura earned a spot into the semifinal round with a 5-and-4 win over Kimberlie Miyamoto, as the inaugural women’s champion at the event keeps her bid to be the first multiple time winner alive. Nishiura, who is on the University of Nevada’s golf team will face Karissa Kilby on Thursday. The other final-four matchup with pit Aiko Leong against Isabella Leung.

In the Open Division, top-seeded Zackary Kaneshiro advanced into the round of 16 with a 5-and-4 win over Chad Lee. Kaneshiro will get Justin Taparra on Thursday.

Among the others advancing into the round of 16 is former champion Matthew Ma and Mid-Pacific graduate Tyler Isono. The two will face-off on Thursday.

For a complete look at the brackets and tee-times visit HawaiiStateGolf.org by CLICKING HERE