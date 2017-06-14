Eight players with Hawai’i ties selected on day three of MLB Draft

After days of anticipation, the final 30-rounds of the Major League Baseball draft took place Wednesday where a handful of “Hawaii guys” had their dreams realized with a shot at pro ball.

A total of eight players linked to Aloha state baseball were selected on the third and final day of the draft, from the prep ranks to the collegiate level.

The first player to get the call was recent Hilo graduate, Pitcher Joey Jarneski, who went in the 12th-round and will sign with the Rangers for a signing-bonus that was not released.

Waipahu catcher Kolbie Russell was taken in the 17th-round and also told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello that he will be signing with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The breakdown was four recent island prep graduates, two seniors from the University of Hawaii and two members of the 2017 UH recruiting class.

MLB DRAFT // DAY THREE // PLAYERS WITH HAWAII TIES

12th round – Joey Jarneski – Pitcher – Hilo // Texas Rangers*

16th round – Cade Smith – Pitcher – UH recruit // Minnesota Twins

16th round – Joey Cantillo – Pitcher – Kailua/Kentucky // San Diego Padres

17th round – Kolbie Russell – Catcher – Waipahu // Toronto Blue Jays*

18th round – Casey Ryan – Pitcher – Hawaii // Chicago Cubs

20th round – Austin Rubrick – Pitcher – UH recruit // Milwaukee Brewers

26th round – Josh Rojas – 3rd baseman – Hawaii // Houston Astros

37th round – Cole Cabrera – OF – Punahou // Tampa Bay Rays

* has confirmed signing with pro team