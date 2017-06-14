Keiki Corner: Summer Youth Baseball Clinic

The University Of Northern Colorado, Saint Louis School and Kama’aina Kids have come together to present a summer Youth Baseball Clinic featuring 2017 ILH Coach of The Year, Carl Iwasaki from UNC. Coach Iwasaki will be emphasizing the basic rhythm and fundamentals of the game: fielding, hitting and base running. Fundamentals that are the cornerstones in every successful baseball program at any level. We learn more about the program from Mark Nishiyama of Kamaaina Kids and Coach George “Gus” Gusman, Varsity Baseball Head Coach at Saint Louis School.