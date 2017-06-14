New app from state land department allows public to report violations

If you see anyone violating our state’s natural and cultural resources, you can now report it using your smart phone.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources created an app called DLNRTip. It allows you to report a violation by providing details and photos of illegal or suspected illegal activity as it’s happening.

Developed by tip411, DLNRTip encourages people to connect directly with the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) to provide factual information that can lead to the arrest of anyone who poaches or harasses protected wildlife species, pollutes, or violates any state conservation resources rules.

“We can’t protect our state’s natural and cultural resources without the thousands of eyes and ears of concerned citizens who can serve as proxies for DOCARE officers who clearly cannot be everywhere, all the time. DLNRTip will better connect our officers to people and expedite receipt of tips of wrongdoing and our subsequent responses,” said DLNR chair Suzanne Case.

The DLNRTip app and tip411 are completely anonymous, as the technology removes all identifying information before officers see tips, so there is no way to identify senders.

DLNRTip is available for download for free via the Google Play Store and iTunes App Store.

People without a smartphone will be able to send an anonymous text tip via their cell phone to DOCARE by texting keyword DLNRTIP and their message/tip to 847411 (tip411).

DOCARE will also continue to take calls and tips on its statewide hotline at 643-DLNR (3567).