Public meeting scheduled to discuss drainage repair work along Ala Moana Blvd.

Work is being planned to repair the drainage system underneath Ala Moana Boulevard, but the state wants to hear from you first.

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting work from Queen to Piikoi streets.

Work includes removing the roadway pavement above the top of the culvert, replacing the top slab of the concrete box culvert with pre-cast planks, and reconstructing the roadway pavement.

The plan is for the majority of work to take place weekdays between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., but if the state gets approval, work could be done at night.

A public meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 13, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Washington Middle School at 1633 S. King Street.

The project could start as early as this fall and is expected to be completed within a six-month period, weather permitting.