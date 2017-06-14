Suspects caught on camera during Kailua store robbery

Police need your help identifying three suspects accused of robbing a store in Kailua.

On Sunday, June 11, at approximately 10:12 p.m., police say three men entered Keolu Market on Keolu Drive.

One of them grabbed three bottles of liquor and tried to leave. The store owner’s husband tried to stop him, but he was assaulted and the suspect fled.

The owner tried to use pepper spray on the two other men, but one of them pulled out a handgun and shot one round in the direction of the cash register.

Both fled into a gray, older-model sedan.

The suspects are all believed to be in their 20s, with the following descriptions:

Suspect #1: 5’8″ to 6’0″ and 140 to 160 lbs. with a medium build. He was wearing a gray and blue cap, gray jacket, and green shorts.

Suspect #2: 6’0″ and 160 to 180 lbs. with a medium build. He was wearing a skull cap and a dark blue jacket.

Suspect #3: 5’4″ to 5’6″ and 120 to 140 lbs. with a slim build. He was wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or submit a tip online here.