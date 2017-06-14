World Blood Donor Day highlights importance of giving blood

Wednesday was World Blood Donor Day and many showed up to contribute.

The Blood Bank of Hawaii says it’s a good reminder that there is always a need for blood.

This year’s global campaign focuses on blood donation in times of emergency.

Rose Marie Wilson says blood donations have saved her life countless times.

“(Throughout) the course of my life to my late 30s, I’ve always needed blood,” she said. “I think the worst episode I’ve needed 27 pints of blood in 21 days. You just don’t want to face tomorrow when you go through things like that.”

Wilson says she was never healthy enough or weighed enough to donate blood herself until now.

“I know every blood comes from somebody and I wonder how and who helped me stand here today. Being it’s World Donor Day, I said I have an opportunity to thank the donors of Hawaii that (because) you donated blood, I am standing here,” she said.

“It doesn’t cost you money. It costs you one hour of your time, and you never know who needs it. It can be you, your loved ones, and you want to make sure blood is on the shelves for when Hawaii’s patients need it,” said Maura Dolormente, Blood Bank of Hawaii director of public relations.

Since its location on Dillingham Boulevard closed for rail construction, the blood bank says it’s lost 30 percent of its donors.

