Kaneohe neighborhood board to vote on resolution concerning future of Haiku Stairs

By Published:

The Kaneohe Neighborhood Board Thursday evening will be voting on a resolution on the hot topic of the future of Haiku Stairs, also known as the Stairway to Heaven.

Back in April, the Board of Water Supply put out a call for public comments before they could make an environmental impact statement (EIS) to decide the fate of the stairs.

Last time the neighborhood board met, they ran out of time to discuss this issue- so they are taking it up again Thursday.

Mo Radke, chair of the Kaneohe Neighborhood Board, says they vote and will present their feedback to the Board of Water Supply.

The city government agency has received over 700 comments and are now starting the study phase which could take about six months,

It will then release that information to the community and take comments again.

After that, it will update the EIS and eventually submit it to the Department of Planning and Permitting.

The earliest any type of decision on the stairs would be made would be in 2018.

The Kaneohe Neighborhood Board will be meeting at Benjamin Parker Elementary school cafeteria at 7 p.m. in Kaneohe.

