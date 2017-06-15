Lucky Strike Social hiring ahead of August grand opening

Related Coverage Ala Moana Center to get ‘Lucky’ with new bowling alley

Oahu’s first ever Lucky Strike Social is hiring ahead of its grand opening on Aug. 4 at Ala Moana Center.

The entertainment retailer is hosting two hiring fairs at Ala Moana Hotel, 410 Atkinson Drive:

Thursday, June 15, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, June 16, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 24, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 25, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, June 26, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The fairs will be held in the Plumeria Room on the hotel’s second floor. Job seekers must bring their resume and be prepared for an interview. Hiring may be done on the spot.

Positions include cooks, dishwashers, servers, food runners, bussers, hosts and hostesses, bartenders, bar backs, customer service representatives, door staff (security), game technicians, and arcade attendants.

Lucky Strike Social will open in part of the former Shirokiya space and will feature a four-lane bowling suite with a live music stage, a full bar and a fun-meets-sophisticated lounge setting.

It will also offer 120 games, ranging from boardwalk classics to super deluxe attractions, and a retail store with 250 prizes.