Make-A-Wish, Army go to new heights to celebrate teen’s victory over cancer

An Army aviation team in Hawaii helped a teenager celebrate a medical milestone this week.

Fifteen-year-old Parker is a cancer survivor from Washington state.

He was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and found out in December that his cancer was in remission.

Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Parker came to Hawaii and was given an aerial tour of Oahu inside a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division.

The flight left Wheeler Army Air Field prior to sunset Tuesday and covered the eastern shoreline of the island.

It was Parker’s first flight in a helicopter, inspired by a signed picture he received from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

“They had a picture of the Blue Angels flying above Pearl Harbor, and so that was my inspiration was to go to Pearl Harbor and see what’s down there, because it showed the USS Arizona, the memorial, so that was really cool,” Parker said.

“Despite all the challenges he’s faced, he’s very positive young man and very respectful and interested in what we do, and I think he has a positive outlook and we can learn something from his attitude and what he goes through life,” said Capt. Kendal Tillemans, commander of Alpha Company 3-25 Aviation Regiment.

Parker says he wants to go school to become a doctor, and help other kids battling cancer.