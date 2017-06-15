Mixed Plate: Mabuhay



Filipinos show us why festival time turns any town into Party Central, from Cebu City to Metro-Manila. Mixed Plate’s Pamela Young puts her dancing shoes on for Sinulog, the biggest festival in the Visayas, when 2 million Filipinos fly into Cebu to celebrate the country’s Christian heritage since the landing of Magellan.

Manila has become the fashion mecca of Asia with some of the world’s most beautiful supermodels. The male model most in demand happens to be a boy from Mililani. We go to Philippine Fashion Week to see him rule the runway.

This is a country of extremes, with the wealthiest living side-by-side with the poorest. We see how a school for the children of Smoky Mountain dumpsite is changing the destinies of the destitute.

Ready to grind? We sample delicacies combining the region’s spices with Spanish culinary tradition: lechon, lumpia, halo halo and yes, it would not be a Mixed Plate without balut.

