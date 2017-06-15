Molokai native, Wahine volleyball’s Anderson selected as 2017 Peace Scholar

Having claimed Big West Conference championships in back-to-back seasons in both indoor and beach volleyball, University of Hawaii senior-to-be Clare-Marie Anderson is adding an even more impressive accolade to her personal trophy case this summer.

The Punahou School graduate has been selected as a 2017 Peace Scholar, an elite honor shared by only 15 others nationwide.

Anderson will spend the next two months in Norway, studying at the Nobel Peace Institute as well as the University of Oslo, participating in workshops, taking classes, and preparing a presentation for the Nobel Peace Prize Forum.

The biology major and aspiring medical student told KHON2 she plans to take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to not only further her dream, but also give back to the community.

“I really want to be a doctor. That’s my greatest dream and aspiration, and so I’m really hoping that this experience, I just think it’s so important to be educated and aware of the global conflicts we face,” said Anderson. “I think to be able to deepen my peace building skills and conflict resolution skills will just be able to help me serve communities, diverse communities as a doctor with compassion and cultural sensitivity and care. So I’m just hoping to gain those essential skills from this experience.

“I grew up in Kaunakakai, Molokai. It’s aptly named the Friendly Isle. Everyone is so loving and supportive on that island. I feel so grateful to have amazing parents and they really fostered that in me. They’ve given me so much and I just really want to give back,” Anderson added.

Anderson will leave for Norway this Friday and return in early August, just in time for Rainbow Wahine training camp.

She will be blogging her experience throughout the summer.

Click here for more information about the 2017 Peace Scholars.