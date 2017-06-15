Movie production to shut down Kamehameha Hwy. in Windward Oahu

A Hollywood production is planning to shut down a portion of Kamehameha Highway in Kaneohe later this month.

Kamehameha Highway fronting He‘eia Kea Small Boat Harbor will be closed on Wednesday, June 21, and Thursday, June 22, as well as on Wednesday, June 28, and Thursday, June 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. to accommodate filming for the Universal Studios production “Ancient Futures.”

The closed area will be fronting the He‘eia Kea Small Boat Harbor, but residents on the Kahalu‘u side of the harbor will have access to their homes at all times via Kahekili Highway.

The closures will start after the morning peak travel period at 8:30 a.m. and will run through the evening peak travel period until 8 p.m. During these hours, Kamehameha Highway traffic will be detoured onto a recently improved section of Kahekili Highway, which now features two permanent travel lanes in the Kahalu‘u-bound direction.

In addition, during these dates and times the state Department of Transportation will not allow any roadwork on Kahekili Highway in order to facilitate maximum traffic flow for commuters.

Honolulu police officers will be on-site to monitor the situation on both highways and will assist with managing the closures. Additionally, personnel at the city’s Traffic Management Center will be monitoring the situation and adjusting the timing of traffic lights as needed to mitigate any backlogs.

TheBus and emergency vehicles will be allowed through the closure area and bus stops near the harbor will be moved outside of the closure area and available to patrons. Access to the harbor for boaters and businesses will also be maintained.

Additionally, on Friday, June 23 and Tuesday, June 27, the film production will be conducting intermittent traffic control, halting the flow of traffic for a few minutes at a time.