Movie seeks Native Hawaiian actress to play Queen Liliuokalani

The search is on for a Native Hawaiian actress to play Queen Liliuokalani in an upcoming movie about Hawaii’s history.

“The Islands” chronicles Captain Cook’s arrival to King Kamehameha’s unification wars through the chaotic last months of Queen Liliuokalani’s monarchy.

Casting for the role of Queen Liliuokalani begins on Saturday, June 24, and will last until late August. Local and national casting agencies will be involved.

The movie is looking for a Native Hawaiian woman between 40 and 60 years of age, and first-time actors are welcome.

“We’ll have a team of acting coaches to train some of these actors,” said director Tim Chey. “It’s not a problem. Talent is given and cannot be taught.”

Anyone who fits the part of the Queen and is Native Hawaiian should submit a photo to casting@theislandsmovie.com.

Shooting begins this fall in Hawaii with an anticipated release date of November 2018.