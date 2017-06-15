Movie seeks Native Hawaiian actress to play Queen Liliuokalani

By Published: Updated:

The search is on for a Native Hawaiian actress to play Queen Liliuokalani in an upcoming movie about Hawaii’s history.

“The Islands” chronicles Captain Cook’s arrival to King Kamehameha’s unification wars through the chaotic last months of Queen Liliuokalani’s monarchy.

Casting for the role of Queen Liliuokalani begins on Saturday, June 24, and will last until late August. Local and national casting agencies will be involved.

The movie is looking for a Native Hawaiian woman between 40 and 60 years of age, and first-time actors are welcome.

“We’ll have a team of acting coaches to train some of these actors,” said director Tim Chey. “It’s not a problem. Talent is given and cannot be taught.”

Anyone who fits the part of the Queen and is Native Hawaiian should submit a photo to casting@theislandsmovie.com.

Shooting begins this fall in Hawaii with an anticipated release date of November 2018.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s