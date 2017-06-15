Nishiura & Leong advance to second straight Manoa Cup Women’s Final, 2012 Open Champ Ma into quarterfinals

Mari Nishiura

For the second straight year the Women’s championship round of the Manoa Cup will feature Mililani’s Mari Nishiura against Punahou’s Aiko Leong.

Both collegiate golfers advanced past Thursday’s semifinal round at the O’ahu Country Club in Nu’uanu.

Aiko Leong

The Nevada golfer Nishiura defeated Karissa Kilby 2-and-1, while Leong eliminated Isabella Leung 1-up.

In the inaugural title match of 2016, Nishiura beat Leong 2-and-1.

Friday’s 18-hole final is scheduled to tee-off at 7am.

In the open division, top-seeded Zackary Kaneshiro earned a trip into Friday’s quarterfinal round with a 5-and-3 win over Justin Taparra. He’ll next get 2012 event champion Matt Ma, who survived a round-3 match with Tyler Isono, 2-up.

Matt Ma

For a complete look at the OPEN DIVISION and WOMEN’S DIVISION brackets CLICK HERE

