Police seek suspect after man robbed at Pearl City ATM

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers need your help identifying the suspect in a Pearl City robbery.

It occurred on Friday, June 2, at approximately 6:35 a.m. at 850 Kamehameha Highway.

Surveillance video shows a man at the ATM with the suspect standing behind him. When the man takes out cash, the suspect pushes him to the ground, takes the money, and runs.

“We want to advise the public, when using ATMs, never keep your back to the road,” said Sgt. Kim Buffett of CrimeStoppers. “If you’re at the ATM, look around. Punch in what you need to punch in, but look around while you’re doing it. When you take out money, immediately put it away and just be aware of your surroundings.”

The suspect is described to be in his 20s, 5’7″ and 130 lbs. with a thin mustache. He was wearing a black shirt, multi-colored shorts, and a light-colored cap.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or submit an online tip here.