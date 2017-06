In this Sunday’s episode of Sam Choy’s in The Kitchen, Chef Sam and John Veneri will be visiting Alyssa Lai who is part of the Habitat for Humanity ‘ohana.

Sam will be whipping up a variety of dishes from the items he found in her fridge and cabinets, including:

Macaroni Salad

Kalua Pig Fried Rice

Steak Stir-Fry

Chicken Katsu

Macaroni and Cheese with Peppers

Sam shares a tip on shucking corn from their shoot!