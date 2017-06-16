Hawaii Grown – Hawaii Made: Hanalei Taro



The Department Of Agriculture wants everyone to support local when shopping by looking for the Seal of Quality label on products.

Hanalei Taro is a 6 generation local family farm in Hanalei Valley, Kauai and everything that they harvest is made into family dishes.

They have the last and only historic rice mill left in the state of Hawaii. It’s been turned into an agrarian museum preserving artifacts, history, and culture as a nonprofit all proceeds from purchases and tours goes towards restoration efforts as it’s on the National Historic Register of Historic Places and their education programs, which the family has been doing for over 34 years.

Website: HanaleiTaro.com