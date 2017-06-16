Honolulu Night Market celebrates Hokulea’s homecoming with block party

Related Coverage What you need to know for Hokulea’s historic homecoming

In addition to Saturday’s gathering at Magic Island, an evening block party in Kakaako will celebrate Hokulea’s homecoming.

Honolulu Night Market will shut down Keawe and Auahi streets from 5-10 p.m. Saturday to feature more than 40 food and retail vendors, a fashion show, and live music by entertainers like Honoka and Azita, Kupaoa, Waipuna, and Kapena, Kimie Miner, and ukulele mastermind Taimane.

The celebration also marks the dedication of SALT at Our Kakaako.

A special screening of highlights from Hokulea’s journey will be shown in the courtyard at Flats at Puunui, 440 Keawe. The public will be able to meet some of the crew members. Disney’s animated film “Moana” will also be shown on a large screen.

Attendees can also partake in the following promotions where a portion of the proceeds will support the Polynesian Voyaging Society:

Moku Kitchen: Dine between the hours of 5 and 10 p.m., and two percent of the sales will benefit PVS.

Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room: Proceeds from the sale of the special Kahiki beer will be donated to PVS.

18|8 Men’s Salons: Purchase a service between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m., and 10 percent of the sales will benefit PVS.

Parking is available at the following locations:

Puunui Flats, 440 Keawe Street: Free for the first hour, $3 for each half hour. Validation can be given from a Salt tenant.

Salt at Our Kakaako, 691 Auahi Street: Free for the first hour, $3 for each half hour. Validation can be given from a Salt tenant.

Restaurant Row: $4 flat fee event parking

Street parking

Click here for more information.