Island Slipper: Railroad Denim Collection



It’s Aloha Friday! It’s time to kick off your shoes and get into your slippers.

Our friends at Island Slipper brought us two pairs from their Railroad Denim Collection. Nothing will toot your whistle better than a pair of these railroad denim slippers. Inspired from the era when rail provided excitement and new adventure.

Start an adventure with these fine slippers whether travelling the countryside or a night out on the town.

Check them out!

Island Slipper Locations:

Ala Moana Center, Ewa Wing, Level 3

Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center, Building A, Level 2

Website: shop.islandslipper.com