KHON2 team pitches in to build Honolulu Habitat for Humanity’s 78th home in Kaneohe

Honolulu Habitat for Humanity is in the process of building its 78th home in Hawaii.

On Friday, a team from KHON2 joined in to help the local family achieve their goal of their own home in Kaneohe.

Through the organization, not only do families have to build their own home, they have to help build someone else’s.

Volunteers from all over Oahu come out to work with their construction team right alongside the family who will eventually live in the home.

Local businesses, including KHON2, help by donating materials, services or financial support that help build the house.

The team’s project on Friday was actually part of the Nexstar Founders Day Project—Nexstar owns KHON2 and employees volunteered to help build the home.