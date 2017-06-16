Man mowing lawns for free makes 50-state tour with Hawaii as the final stop

There’s a man in Hawaii who is about to complete his mission of mowing 50 lawns in 50 states.

For the past two years Rodney Smith, a college student from Huntsville, Alabama, has traveled across the country mowing people’s grass for free.

His goal is to encourage kids to give back to their community.

“Back in 2015 I saw an elderly man outside cutting his grass, and it looked like he was struggling. From that day I decided I wanted to cut grass free for the elderly, disabled, single-parent mothers and veterans. We have kids nationwide that are taking part in this. At first some kids come to the program cause their parents want them to. But once they start they want to come out and make a difference in their community and that’s a beautiful thing. They’d rather be outside cutting grass than playing video games,” said Smith.

Smith finished his 49th lawn in Alaska on Wednesday.

After that, he hopped on a plane and landed on Oahu on June 16.

He wrote on his Facebook page that he will mow his 50th and final lawn on Sunday.

We are waiting to find out where that will take place.