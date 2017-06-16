Man’s body brought to Honolulu following death aboard Japanese fishing boat

A crewman aboard a Japanese fishing boat died at sea last week and was brought to Honolulu late Wednesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard and police.

The Japanese vessel Chokyu Maru 1 reported the incident, which happened in international waters, to the Coast Guard on June 6.

It said a 64-year-old crew member was unresponsive and unable to be revived. The captain told officials they were making their way toward Hawaii as the closest port.

The state Department of Transportation says the body was then brought into Pier 36 by water taxi.

Honolulu police said foul play is not suspected in the death.

The Honolulu medical examiner is withholding identification pending notification of family.