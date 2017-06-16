Road repairs scheduled for portion of University Ave.

The city Department of Facility Maintenance is scheduled to begin road repairs on University Avenue from Coyne Street to Maile Way next week.

The repair work will help improve the condition of the asphalt on University Avenue until the start of a repaving project that is expected to go out to bid for construction by the summer of 2018.

Starting on Monday, June 19, work hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. The work is anticipated to be finished by Friday, June 30.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and use alternate routes while the work is ongoing. Anyone traveling through the area should expect modified traffic patterns. Please allow for extra travel time and abide by special traffic signage and special duty police officers who will be posted to assist with traffic control.

You can contact the Department of Facility Maintenance at 768-3600 with any questions or concerns regarding this work.