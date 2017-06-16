Staffing struggles force longtime Aiea eatery to close

A longtime staple in Aiea will soon close its doors.

Grace’s Inn started off with humble beginnings as a lunch wagon.

Twenty-five years ago, it moved into its current location on Moanalua Road.

The popular eatery is known for its chow fun and plate lunches.

But owner Grace Kiyozuka says it’s been a challenge to keep the restaurant staffed.

“I just want to thank our customers. We have a very loyal customer base and we would like to thank them for their continued patronage,” she said.

There’s some good news: Kiyozuka says another old-time restaurant is slated to take its place.

“Flamingo’s is going to be coming in and taking over, so they will have similar type of foods I believe and similar type of service,” she said.

Flamingo closed its Pearl City restaurant in 2015 after 35 years in business. The owner blamed rail construction for a 50-percent drop in business. An express-takeout location in Mapunapuna remains open.

Kiyozuka says it still needs to work out some things, so a closing date isn’t set yet, but it will likely happen at the end of the month.

Customers won’t be left hanging. Grace’s Inn on Beretania Street will remain open.

