Expect major delays on Kalanianaole Hwy and H-1 EB due to water main break

The Board of Water supply says to expect major delays on Kalanianaole Hwy. and H-1 Eastbound due to a water main break.

BWS crews are repairing a 24-inch water main in the eastbound direction of Kalanianaole Hwy. between Waiholo Street and Kaimoku Way.

The far right and center eastbound lanes are now closed. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to use alternate routes if possible.

A possible alternate route is to use Laukahi Street and turn right onto Analii Street to circumvent the main break site.

BWS is working with the City Department of Transportation Services to monitor and adjust traffic signals as needed.

At 1:00 p.m., traffic was backed up past 6th Avenue on H-1.