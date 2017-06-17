Tens of thousands gather at Magic Island to welcome Hokulea home

Magic Island served as a gathering place Saturday as tens of thousands of people welcomed Hokulea home after her historic journey across the world.

“It truly is the end of a remarkable journey and a celebration for the people of Hawaii. I’ve never seen so many people come together, people who are Hawaiians and Hawaiians at heart who are truly committed to the message of Hokulea,” said Gov. David Ige.

At around 10 a.m., Hokulea docked near Magic Island, surrounded by canoes. A blessing, ceremony, and concert celebration followed.

“We were up early, about 5 o’clock. We thought there was going to be choke traffic, but we came in and it wasn’t that bad. It started to pick up when the waa started coming in,” said Kehau Jahn, who drove in from Wahiawa.

People we spoke with told us they not only came to witness a historic moment, but were there for their ancestors. Many said they became emotional.

“We came here to honor our ancestors, to honor our na kupuna, because that is who we are as a people,” said Waianae resident Kau Kaohu Wahilani.

Julie Lopez flew in from Molokai. It’s the second time she’s witnessed the canoe coming back to Hawaii.

“Awesome, it’s beautiful. It gives you chicken skin,” Lopez said. “I went to another one out in Kahana Bay out in the ’80s and that was awesome when they came into Kahana Bay. Same thing. Lots of people. Awesome.”

