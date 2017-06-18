Annual Father’s Day Regatta in Nanakuli extra special



This has been an exciting weekend for the canoe community as a whole.

With the return of Hokulea, the annual Father’s Day Regatta was extra special for the paddlers.

It’s also safe to say that many dads out there would agree – canoe racing with family and friends is the best way to celebrate Father’s Day.

The beach in Nanakuli was colored with hundreds of people from different canoe clubs.

You can find generations of paddlers racing together like Alika Winter and his daughter Malia.

“When we are all together we all work together, it’s like one like one big family. So whenever we do that the boat goes really nice and smooth,” said Malia.

Malia knows everything about paddling thanks to her dad who is also a coach for their club’s keiki division.

“I think he’s a good coach that’s why we have been getting first and second in our races,” said Malia, “it’s really fun and it’s nice.”

“Translation, when I’m not yelling,” adds her father Alika, “she told me I yell too much so I try not yell it’s a working progress.”

Before the race all fathers were recognized, but it wasn’t just about the great dads out there.

“Usually in the morning they have a blessing and a ceremony that they do to honor all the dads in the morning but we’re also coming off from a high of returning Hokulea home to Hawaii. So for us in the canoe community and paddling community, it’s a really exciting weekend for us,” said First Vice President of OHCRA Kalani Kaanaana.

After their canoes have been vandalized three times in one week, members of the Hui Nalu Canoe Club have been coming back strong.

“This is what we do we come together as a club and we make things better,” said Head Coach Denise Darval-Chang, “other clubs stepped forward when we had those challenging situations that was super appreciated but that’s what it’s all about.”

This was the Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association’s third race of the season.