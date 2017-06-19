Ala Moana to debut weekly farmers market; Kakaako market on the move

Ala Moana Center is getting its own weekly farmers market.

Every Sunday beginning June 25, the center will present a market featuring more than 30 local vendors offering Hawaii-grown produce, products, artisan breads and baked goods, prepared foods, and more.

It will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Mall Level 2, in the mauka parking lot fronting Genki Sushi.

Click here for more information.

Meanwhile, the Kakaako Farmers Market is moving from Ward Warehouse, where it’s been for the last three years, to a new site in Ward Village.

Starting July 15, it will be held Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot fronting Ross Dress for Less.

Click here for more information.