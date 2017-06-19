‘Bows announce Justin Hemsley as fifth member to 2017-18 recruiting class

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball program welcomed its fifth prospect for the 2017-18 season with the signing of Justin Hemsley, a 6-6 wing player from Southern California. Hemsley comes in as a freshman and will have four years of eligibility.

Hemsley, a native of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., averaged 17 points and 12 rebounds for Damien High School as a senior. He set a new school single-season record for rebounds (370) and by season’s end was selected to the All-CIF Southern Section Open Division First Team. Hemsley helped lead Damien to a 31-5 record and a top 10 ranking in the state of California.

“We’re extremely excited to add Justin to the program” head coach Eran Ganot said. “He’s an elite rebounder and a solid defender on and off the ball. We’re also impressed with his scoring ability. He can put the ball on the floor, get to the basket, and is a strong finisher around the rim. Justin’s a proven winner and his demeanor and work ethic make him a great fit here.”

Hemsley, the fifth member of the 2017-18 recruiting class to sign within the last month, joins fellow recruits Samuta Avea, Jaaron Stallworth, Brandon Thomas, and Jessiya Villa.

His older brother Jeremy is a 6-3 starting guard for San Diego State and just completed his sophomore season with the Aztecs.

2017-18 Men’s Basketball Signees

Samuta Avea, G/F, 6-6 , Hau’ula, O’ahu (Kahuku HS)

Justin Hemsley, G/F, 6-6, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. (Damien HS)

Jaaron Stallworth, G, 6-1, Elk Grove, Calif. (Yuba College)

Brandon Thomas, G, 6-4, Woodland Hills, Calif. (Riverside City College)

Jessiya Villa, G, 6-0, La’ie, O’ahu (Kahuku HS)