Country star Sam Hunt to perform in Honolulu

One of the biggest names in country music is coming to Hawaii.

Sam Hunt is scheduled to perform at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 8 p.m.

Prior to launching his solo career, the 32-year-old wrote singles for Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, and Reba McEntire.

His debut album, Montevallo, hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart when it debuted in October 2014.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com, in person at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Box Office, or by phone at 800-745-3000.

Tickets cost $50.50, $70.50, and $100.50, plus fees, with $1 per ticket sold donated to charity.

