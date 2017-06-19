Fresh off homecoming, Hokulea and crews welcome public to three-day educational summit

Related Coverage How do you get Hokulea into the Ala Wai?

Tens of thousands gather at Magic Island, Kakaako to welcome Hokulea home In celebration of Hokulea’s grand homecoming following its worldwide voyage, the Polynesian Voyaging Society has welcomed the public to gather for a three-day summit to discuss stories of hope inspired by the voyage.

Community members are invited to walk through exhibits, participate in hands-on activities, and learn from our local and global partners who are taking action to malama honua.

The event also hopes to develop sail plans for the future of Hawaii and our planet.

The summit is being held from June 18 through June 20 at the Hawaii Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

It will highlight the voyaging, cultural, environmental, educational and health and well-being missions of the worldwide voyage, with one of the events being a public tour of Hokulea, where people can step on-board the historic vessel on the nearby the Ala Wai Promenade.

The event will also feature voyage-inspired merchandise including books, DVDs and clothing.

On Sunday, a youth summit was held to give the future generation of Hawaii a chance to see and learn from the voyage, and then on Monday an inspirational speaker series will take place.

To register for the speaker series click here, it costs $125 per ticket.

Summit sessions hopes to inspire attendees with breathtaking stories from the round-the-world voyage.

For information on the three-day Malama Honua Fair & Summit, click here.

Watch Wake Up 2day for live details from the Hawaii Convention Monday morning.