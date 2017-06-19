Geeks and Gadgets: Smart Toys

Published: Updated:

Resident Geeks Francine Beppu and PJ Tan take a couple of high tech toys for a spin in the Living808 studio. The Sphero 2.0 Smart Toy and SPRK ball are fun and educational too! These aren’t your old-school toys, so get ready for awesome remote control action with mind blowing programmability.

 

“Sphero 2.0 Smart Toy” $79.99 at Best Buy

http://www.bestbuy.com/site/sphero-2-0-smart-toy-multi/8814005.p?skuId=8814005

 

“Sphero – SPRK” $129.99 at Best Buy

http://www.bestbuy.com/site/sphero-sprk-white-and-blue/5441601.p?skuId=5441601

