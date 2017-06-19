‘Hire Leeward’ job fair aims to keep residents closer to home

An upcoming job fair is hoping to entice West Oahu residents to work closer to home.

The 5th Annual Hire Leeward Job and Career Fair takes place this Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at University of Hawaii – West Oahu.

The fair will feature more than 70 businesses and organizations offering a variety of Leeward-based job opportunities in fields including healthcare, financial services, food service, hospitality, retail, and administrative.

This year’s sponsor is Ko Olina Resort, whose partners, including Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina, Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club and Ko Olina Golf Club, will be looking to fill immediate job opportunities.

The fair is hosted by the Kapolei Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Honolulu City Councilwoman Kymberly Marcos Pine.

“For our Leeward residents, this isn’t just a career change. This is a lifestyle change,” said Pine. “By finding a job closer to home, residents can leave their days of sitting in traffic behind, and spend those treasured hours with their families. Many don’t realize that there are over 60,000 Leeward jobs on the Leeward coast; one for just about every adult in my district.”

Click here for more information and to register online.