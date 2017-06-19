Mixed Plate: Fashion in the Philippines

Related Coverage Mixed Plate: Mabuhay



Walk through any Manila mall and you’ll see people dressed not unlike folks in Hawaii. There’s a mixture of casual, dressy, and functional.

But at formal affairs, traditional is the favorite option.

“Wearing a terno, you look elegant, like a queen. For Filipinos, it’s the best and the finest,” said Jerrylyn Nicolas, A&N Fashion.

Inspired by the Maria Clara gown, the traditional dress of Spain, the shawl eventually morphed into butterfly sleeves.

“It really fits on the shoulder, and it’s supposed to be contoured on the body,” Nicolas said.

At A&N Fashion, the key accessory is the attachable butterfly, which transforms any dress into an instant terno.

The dress got international attention at this year’s Miss Universe pageant, when all the contestants strolled through the town of Vigan in colorful, floor-length terno.

“The fans are all excited to see us walking in our ternos. They’re all outside waiting for us, so I’m excited too,” said Maxine Medina, Miss Universe Philippines.

Today, contemporary designers give their interpretations.

“Filipino fashion, there’s definitely a westernized influence, and I think they do a good job of mixing the two together and making it their own,” said model-turned-designer Rhonee Rojas.

