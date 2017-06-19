Oprah Winfrey to inspire Hawaii residents to ‘Live Your Best Life’ on Maui

Global media leader and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey will take part in a special conversation with Hawaii residents on Maui later this month.

The event, entitled “Live Your Best Life,” is designed to inspire the public to lead healthier, happier, more productive lives.

It will take place Monday, June 26, at Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s (MACC) outdoor Alexander & Baldwin Amphitheater.

The event is being presented by the Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA) and digital health and wellness company Sharecare.

“Having Ms. Winfrey share her powerful message to empower and motivate Hawaii residents is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and an incredibly special event that we’re proud to bring to Maui,” said HMSA’s CEO Michael Gold. “We know that her ability to inspire will be a huge boost to our efforts to advance health and well-being across Hawaii.”

During the event, Winfrey also will engage in a question-and-answer session moderated by Jeff Arnold, Sharecare’s co-founder and chief executive officer.

Tickets to “Live Your Best Life” are available exclusively through a sweepstakes from HMSA and Sharecare. Participants must be 18 years of age or older.

To enter for a chance to win tickets, you’ll need to create a Sharecare account with a valid email address (if prompted for an activation code, type: oprah). If you previously created a Sharecare account, you automatically are entered into the sweepstakes.

Each day between Tuesday, June 20, and Sunday, June 25, ticket winners will be notified via email with specific instructions to claim their ticket.

To ensure as many Hawaii residents are able to attend “Live Your Best Life” as possible, winners must RSVP and claim their tickets by 11:59 p.m. HST on the same day they receive their sweepstakes email notification.

Admission to “Live Your Best Life” at MACC is limited and available only with a claimed ticket; and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Click here for more information and to enter the sweepstakes.