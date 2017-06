Last week, Philippine Airlines unveiled their new Tri-Class service at a special launch event at the Hilton Hawaiian Village. The gathering, a “Who’s Who” in the Filipino community, included many local dignitaries, including Governor Ige, who delivered the keynote speech.

The new Tri-Class service is a continuation of the growth Philippine Airlines has been experiencing not just here in Hawaii, but also internationally as well.

