Road Work for the Week: June 17-23

Related Coverage Road repairs scheduled for portion of University Ave.

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

OAHU LANE CLOSURES

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Punchbowl Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Monday night, June 19, through Wednesday morning, June 21, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for lighting replacements. Traffic will be detoured at Vineyard Boulevard to access the Pali Highway or School Street onramp to the westbound H-1 Freeway.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Three left lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport offramp (Exit 16) on Saturday, June 17, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) HONOLULU

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the vicinity of the Houghtailing Street Underpass on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

Monday and Tuesday: Westbound lane closure

Wednesday and Thursday: Eastbound lane closure

Friday: Alternating lane closure in both directions

4) KALIHI

Shoulder closure on the Kalihi Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

5) KAPOLEI (NIGHT WORK)

Shoulder closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Makakilo Drive Overpass on Monday night, June 19, through Friday morning, June 23, from 8:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for guardrail installations.

6) KAPOLEI (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on the Fort Barrette Road onramp to the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday night, June 19, through Friday morning, June 23, from 8:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for guardrail installations.

7) KAPOLEI

Roving closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions at the Makakilo Drive Overpass on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

8) KAPOLEI

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Makakilo Drive Overpass and the Kalaeloa Boulevard Overpass on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for equipment installations.

9) KAPOLEI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Kalaeloa Street Overpass and the Wakea Street Overpass on Sunday night, June 18, through Friday morning, June 23, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for barrier installations. Eastbound traffic will be detoured.

Left lane closed at 8:30 p.m. (one lane open)

Full closure at 9 p.m.

10) PEARL HARBOR

Lane closure on the Hickam AFB/Naval Base offramp (Exit 15) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for the Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

11) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Waiawa Road Overpass and the Kunia Road Underpass on Saturday, June 17, from 2 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., for maintenance work.

12) WAIPAHU

Roving closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Waiawa Road Overpass and the Kunia Road Underpass on Monday, June 19, through Thursday, June 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

1) PEARL CITY (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-2 Freeway in the northbound direction in the vicinity of the westbound Kamehameha Highway onramp on Sunday night, June 18, through Friday morning, June 23, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for restriping work.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway/H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kaneohe offramp (Exit 1D) and the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass on Monday night, June 19, through Friday morning, June 23, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail replacements.

2) HALAWA (NIGHT WORK)

Two to three lanes closed on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway/H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kaneohe offramp (Exit 1D) and the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass on Monday night, June 19, through Friday morning, June 23, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for pavement reconstruction.

3) MOANALUA

Shoulder closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between the Funston Road Overpass and the Puuloa Road/Tripler Hospital offramp (Exit 3) on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

4) MOANALUA (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of the Puuloa Road/Tripler Hospital offramp (Exit 3) on Wednesday night, June 21, through Friday morning, June 23, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for median barrier work.

Westbound closures: Left lane closure starting at 9 p.m. and two left lanes closed at 10:30 p.m.

Eastbound closure: Left lane closure starting at 9 p.m.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) KANEOHE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the H-3 Freeway in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Kamehameha Highway Underpass and the Halawa Interchange on Sunday night, June 18, through Friday morning, June 23, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for lighting replacements. The Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway onramps will be closed during closure hours.

2) KANEOHE

Lane closure on the H-3 Freeway at the Harano Tunnel on Tuesday, June 20, through Wednesday, June 21, for maintenance work.

Tuesday: Right lane closed in the Honolulu-bound direction from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and right lane closed in the Kaneohe-bound direction from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Left lane closed in the Kaneohe-bound direction from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

3) KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of the Harano Tunnels on Monday night, June 19, through Thursday morning, June 22, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for maintenance work.

4) KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of the Likelike Highway Underpass on Thursday night, June 22, through Friday morning, June 23, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for maintenance work.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

1) HONOKAI HALE (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between the H-1 Freeway and the Aliinui Drive Overpass on Monday night, June 19, through Friday morning, June 23, from 8:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for guardrail installations.

2) KAPOLEI

Alternating lane closure on Farrington Highway between Wakea Street and Kalaeloa Boulevard on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for safety improvements. Traffic will be contraflowed.

3) MAKAHA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Keaau Homesteads Road and Maiuu Road on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) NANAKULI

Alternating lane closures on Farrington Highway in both directions between Lualei Place and Mohihi Street on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for drainage and traffic signal improvements.

5) NANAKULI

Alternating lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Nanakuli Avenue and Haleakala Avenue on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for trenching work.

6) NANAKULI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Nanakuli Avenue and Haleakala Avenue on Sunday night, June 18, through Friday morning, June 23, from 7:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for utility work.

7) WAIALUA TO MOKULEIA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Weed Circle and Dillingham Airfield on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.

8) WAIANAE

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Kaupuni Street and Bayview Street on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY —

1) KANEOHE

Lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions between Haiku Road and West Hui Iwa Street on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility installations and sign work.

2) KANEOHE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions between West Hui Iwa Street and Haiku Road on Sunday night, June 18, through Friday morning, June 23, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for restriping work.

3) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions between Likelike Highway and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, June 19, through Thursday, June 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY —

1) AINA HAINA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in both directions in the vicinity of West Hind Drive on Wednesday, June 21, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) WAIMANALO

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound direction between Mekia Street and Flamingo Street on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for roadway reconstruction and paving.

3) WAIMANALO (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound direction between Mekia Street and Flamingo Street on Monday night, June 19, through Friday morning, June 23, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for roadway reconstruction and paving.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Kohomua Street and the H-201 onramp, for The Rail project.

Friday night, June 16, through Sunday morning, June 18, and Monday night, June 19, through Friday morning, June 23, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Saturday, June 17, and Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HALEIWA TO KAHALUU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Joseph P. Leong Highway and Kahekili Highway on Saturday, June 17, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) HALEIWA TO KAHALUU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Joseph P. Leong Highway and Kahekili Highway on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) HAUULA

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction between Haukoi Place and Hauula Homestead Road on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

5) KAAAWA

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Johnson Road and Kaaawa Valley Road on Monday, June 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

6) KAAAWA

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction between Kaaawa Place and Kaaawa Valley Road on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for guardrail work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

7) KAHALUU

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the northbound direction between Wailehua Road and Kaalaea Road on Wednesday, June 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

8) KAHALUU TO LAIE

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction between Wahinepee Street and Waihee Road on Tuesday, June 20, through Thursday, June 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

9) KANEOHE

Lane shifts on Kamehameha Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction in the vicinity of the H-3 Freeway Overpass on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for utility maintenance.

10) MILILANI (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Ka Uka Boulevard and Lanikuhana Avenue on Saturday, June 17, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge deck work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

11) MILILANI

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Ka Uka Boulevard and Lanikuhana Avenue on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge deck work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

12) PEARL HARBOR

Lane closures on Kamehameha Highway between Kohomua Street and Center Drive on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, for The Rail project.

Up to two lanes will be closed in the eastbound direction from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One lane will be closed in the westbound direction from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

13) PEARL HARBOR

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the eastbound direction at the onramp to H-1 Freeway and Nimitz Highway on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

14) WAIKANE

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction between Waikane Valley Road and Waiahole Valley Road on Wednesday, June 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

15) WAIKANE

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Waiahole Homestead Road on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

16) WAHIAWA

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kamananui Road and the H-2 Freeway on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU TO KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Likelike Highway in both directions between School Street and Kaneohe Bay Drive on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) KALIHI

One to two lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between School Street and Gulick Avenue on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for electrical and guardrail work.

3) KALIHI

One lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Gulick Avenue and Emmeline Place on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical and guardrail work.

4) KALIHI

One to two lane closures on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Emmeline Place and School Street on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for electrical, guardrail, and gutter work.

5) KALIHI

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Valley View Drive and Emmeline Place on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for drain repairs.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction at the Sand Island Access Road intersection on Saturday, June 17, from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU TO MAUNAWILI

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between South Beretania Street and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, June 19, through Thursday, June 22, from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) MAUNAWILI (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kailua-bound direction between the Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Highway on Saturday, June 17, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) MAUNAWILI

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kamehameha Highway and the Pali Tunnels on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for lighting replacements.

4) NUUANU

Roving closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between the Pali Tunnels and Waokanaka Street on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Coelho Way and Niolopa Place on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for asphalt repair.

6) NUUANU

Left lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Honolulu-direction between Waokanaka Street and Coelho Way on Wednesday, June 21, through Friday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for soil testing.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kaneohe Bay Drive in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Mokapu Saddle Road on Monday, June 19, through Thursday, June 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAILUA ROAD —

1) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kailua Road in both directions between Kalanianaole Highway and Hamakua Drive on Monday, June 19, through Thursday, June 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD —

1) EWA

Right lane closure on Fort Weaver Road in the southbound direction between Laulaunui Street and Kolowaka Drive on Monday, June 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) EWA

Roving lane closure on Fort Weaver Road in both directions between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and Ewa Beach Road on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KUNIA ROAD —

1) VILLAGE PARK (NIGHT WORK)

Shoulder closure on Kunia Road in the southbound direction at the H-1 Freeway Overpass on Monday night, June 19, through Friday morning, June 23, from 8:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for guardrail installations.

2) VILLAGE PARK

Alternating lane closure on Kunia Road in both directions between Anonui Street and Kunia Drive on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) WAHIAWA

Lane closure on Kunia Road/Wilikina Drive in the eastbound direction between Foote Gate and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for HECO utility work.

— SAND ISLAND ACCESS ROAD —

1) KALIHI

Lane closure on Sand Island Access Road in both directions between Makepono Street and Road No. 2 on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility installations.

— PUULOA ROAD —

1) HONOLULU

Roving closure on Puuloa Road in both directions between Nimitz Highway and Mahiole Street on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— ALA AUANA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Ala Auana Street in the northbound direction between Rodgers Boulevard and Ala Onaona Street on Friday night, June 16, through Sunday morning, June 18, and Monday night, June 19, through Friday morning, June 23, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— ALA ONAONA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Multiple lane closures on Ala Onaona Street in the eastbound direction on Friday night, June 16, through Sunday morning, June 18, and Monday night, June 19, through Friday morning, June 23, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be shifted on Aolele Street between Nimitz Highway and Rodgers Boulevard on Friday night, June 16, through Sunday morning, June 18, and Monday night, June 19, through Friday morning, June 23, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. One lane will be open in each direction.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HONOLULU

Lanes will be shifted on Aolele Street between Nimitz Highway and Rodgers Boulevard on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project. One lane will be open in each direction.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left turn lanes may be closed on Aolele Street in the eastbound direction at the Paiea Street intersection on Friday night, June 16, through Sunday morning, June 18, and Monday night, June 19, through Friday morning, June 23, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Aolele Street in the westbound direction between Paiea Street and Lagoon Drive on Friday night, June 16 through Sunday morning, June 18, and Monday night, June 19, through Friday morning, June 23, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— ENTERPRISE STREET —

1) KAPOLEI (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Enterprise Street in the southbound direction at the Roosevelt Avenue intersection on Monday night, June 19, through Friday morning, June 23, from 8:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for guardrail installations.

— HALONA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

24/7 closure of Halona Street between Kokea Street and Kohou Street at the Halona Street Bridge on Friday, June 16, through Friday, June 23, for bridge replacement work. The bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic and open to pedestrians and bicyclists. Traffic will be detoured around the closure.

— HOUGHTAILING STREET —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Houghtailing Street in the eastbound direction at the Olomea Street intersection on Wednesday, June 21, through Thursday, June 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

— KAUA STREET —

1) MOANALUA

Median closure on Kaua Street in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Middle Street intersection on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

— KALIHI STREET —

1) KALIHI

Roving closure on Kalihi Street in the eastbound direction between the H-1 Freeway and North King Street on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

— LILIHA STREET —

1) HONOLULU

Roving lane closure on Liliha Street in both directions between North King Street and the H-1 Freeway Underpass on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., maintenance work.

— NORTH KING STREET —

1) MOANALUA (WEEKEND WORK)

Closure of North King Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Paa Street on Saturday, June 17, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work. Motorists will be detoured onto Paa Street, Ahua Street, and Kikowaena Street to return to North King Street.

— OLOMEA STREET —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Olomea Street in the eastbound direction at the Houghtailing Street intersection on Wednesday, June 21, through Thursday, June 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Ualena Street between Lagoon Drive and Ohohia Street on Friday night, June 16, through Sunday morning, June 18, and Monday night, June 19, through Friday morning, June 23, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— WAIWAI LOOP —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Waiwai Loop on Friday night, June 16, through Sunday morning, June 18, and Monday night, June 19, through Friday morning, June 23, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— DANIEL K. INOUYE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport from the Ewa end to the Diamond Head end of the Overseas Terminal on Sunday night, June 18, through Friday morning, June 23, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, for median demolition and replacement.

KAUAI LANE CLOSURES

— KAUMUALII HIGHWAY —

1) HANAPEPE

Lane closure on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in the westbound direction between Hanapepe Road and Puolo Road on Wednesday, June 21, through Thursday, June 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for bridge inspection work. The bridge will remain open for eastbound traffic. Westbound traffic will be detoured to Hanapepe Road.

2) KALAHEO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in both directions between Koloa Road and Halewili Road on Sunday night, June 18, through Friday morning, June 23, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for repaving work.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY —

1) HANALEI

Alternating lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions between Mile Marker 5.1 and Mile Marker 5.3 on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for slope stabilization work. Traffic will be contraflowed in the open lane.

MAUI LANE CLOSURES

— HANA HIGHWAY —

1) HAIKU

Alternating lane closures on Hana Highway in both directions between Mile Marker 14 and Mile Marker 15 on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for road maintenance.

— WAIEHU BEACH ROAD —

1) WAILUKU (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Waiehu Beach Road in both directions between Kahului Beach Road and Eluene Place on Monday night, June 19, through Friday morning, June 23, from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., nightly, for sewer pipe installations.

BIG ISLAND LANE CLOSURES

— MAMALAHOA (HWY 190) —

1) PUUANAHULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closures on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between Mile Marker 20 and Mile Marker 22, over a twenty-four hour period, seven days a week for drainage improvements. Trucks/trailers that exceed statutory size-weight limits will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis upon application of their respective oversize-overweight vehicle permits. Maximum width for any vehicle with permit passing through the project area is 10-feet.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HAKALAU

Alternating lane closures on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions at Mile Marker 16 in the vicinity of Hakalau on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge rehabilitation work on Umauma Bridge. Travel speed on Umauma Bridge is reduced to 20-mph.

2) NINOLE TO MAULUA GULCH

Alternating single lane closures on Hawaii Belt Road in both directions in the vicinity of Ahole Bridge in Pohakupuka, between Ninole and Maulua Gulch (Mile Marker 20.6) in both directions on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for road pavement reconstruction.

— SADDLE ROAD (ROUTE 200) —

1) UPPER KAUMANA

Alternating single lane closures on Saddle Road (Route 200) in both directions between Mile Marker 8 and Mile Marker 12 in the vicinity of upper Kaumana on Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, for grading of the new Daniel K. Inouye Highway, East Side alignment. Weekend work may take place as needed.