Special session likely as lawmakers promise rail funding resolution

Hawaii state lawmakers are planning a special session to figure out how to fund Honolulu’s rail project.

Senate President Ronald Kouchi (Kauai, Niihau) and House Speaker Scott Saiki (McCully, Kakaako, Kaheka, Downtown) sent a joint letter to Matthew Welbes, executive director of the Federal Transit Administration, promising a special session in July or August.

Although no specific dates have been set and no rail funding mechanism has been agreed upon, lawmakers reiterated their “collective resolve to craft a legislative solution that will provide the City and County of Honolulu with a dedicated revenue stream that, along with the Full Funding Grant Agreement, will enable the City and County of Honolulu to complete construction of the Minimum Operating Segment (MOS) of the Honolulu Rail Transit Project (HRTP).”

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says a special session is imperative to free up nearly $800 million in federal money.

“I’m pleased the Hawaii State Legislature will be going into special session this summer to address rail funding,” Caldwell said in a statement Monday. “I want to thank Senate President Ron Kouchi and House Speaker Scott Saiki for their leadership and their intent to provide the City and County of Honolulu with a dedicated revenue stream to complete the system to Ala Moana Center. The city and HART have provided lawmakers with the most current financial estimates about the project, and stand ready to assist them in their deliberations.”

Taxpayers would be on the hook for a special session that would require neighbor-island legislators to return to Oahu.

According to the Hawaii House of Representatives, each legislator receives a per diem of $225 per day.

For 16 House members and eight Senate members, that amounts to $27,000 for a five-day session, and each additional overnight would add $5,400.

The cost does not include airfare, which is already paid for, or additional staffing, which officials say is not necessary for a special session.

